Azerbaijan, Italy in talks to restore energy infrastructure of liberated territories

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan and Italy are holding effective negotiations on the development of cooperation in political, economic and energy fields, the Secretary of State for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Italy, co-chair of the Intergovernmental Commission Manlio Di Stefano said.

Di Stefano made the remarks at a video conference meeting with Parviz Shahbazov, Azerbaijani Minister of Energy, co-chair of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between the two countries, the ministry informs.

At the meeting, the Italian co-chair expressed his satisfaction with his recent visit to Baku, and said that effective negotiations were held between the two countries on the development of cooperation in political, economic and energy fields.

The sides discussed issues on the agenda of bilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Italy, as well as cooperation with Italian companies in the restoration of liberated territories.

At the meeting, it was emphasized that cooperation with companies of friendly nations was particularly encouraged in the restoration of liberated territories. In this regard, Italian companies have discussed the restoration of energy infrastructure, urban development, mine clearance, restoration of historical monuments, implementation of projects in tourism and agricultural areas.

News.Az