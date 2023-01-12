Azerbaijan, Italy ink protocol of intent on cooperation in military training and education

Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov on Thursday held a meeting with a delegation led by Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto, the Defense Ministry told News.Az.

The Italian defense minister is paying a visit to Azerbaijan.

During the meeting, the further expansion of cooperation between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Italy in the military, military-technical, and military-educational spheres, as well as other issues of mutual interest were discussed.

In the end, the defense ministers of Azerbaijan and Italy signed a protocol of intent on cooperation in the field of training and education.

