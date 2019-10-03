Azerbaijan, Italy mull co-op issues in railway sphere

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan and Italy will expand bilateral ties in the railway sphere, Trend reports with reference to Azerbaijan Railways CJSC.

Azerbaijan Railways CJSC hosted a meeting of its Chairman Javid Gurbanov with Italian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Augusto Massari.

During the meeting, the chairman informed the guest in detail about the transport and logistics, transit potential of Azerbaijan, about the advantageous geographical position, as well as about the work done to expand the activities of international transport corridors.

At the meeting, issues of cooperation between the railway agencies of Azerbaijan and Italy were discussed.

The parties exchanged views on new opportunities created through updating railways and rolling stock, the work in the field of transportation of goods along the Europe-Asia route, the advantages of the railway and other issues.

In turn, Massari noted the implementation of large-scale transformations in the transport sector of Azerbaijan, including the country’s railway.

He also expressed Italy’s interest in cooperation with Azerbaijan Railways CJSC.

During the meeting, it was decided to further expand bilateral relations.

News.Az

