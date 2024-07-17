Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan, Italy mull economic partnership priorities

Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov has discussed the priorities of the Azerbaijan-Italy economic partnership with Italian Parliament Senator Giulio Terzi during his visit to Italy.

“At a business lunch with Italian Senator Giulio Terzi, we explored the priorities of the Azerbaijan-Italy economic partnership. We emphasized the significance of boosting sustainable initiatives for achieving effective results. Our sincere thanks for the warm hospitality,” Jabbarov wrote.

Italy is one of Azerbaijan's main trade partners, with a foreign trade turnover amounting to billions of US dollars.

