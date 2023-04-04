Azerbaijan, Italy mull prospects for energy cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

A meeting with a delegation led by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Italian Republic Edmondo Cirielli has been held at the Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan, News.Az reports.

Azerbaijan`s Deputy Minister of Energy Samir Valiyev congratulated Edmondo Cirielli on his appointment as the co-chair of the Intergovernmental Commission on economic cooperation between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Italy. Valiyev hailed the successful development of energy cooperation between the two countries.

The meeting focused on the existing cooperation in the field of oil and natural gas, Azerbaijan's renewable energy potential, strategic goals, realized projects and future plans, as well as prospects for expanding cooperation in the fields of "green energy" and energy efficiency.

