Azerbaijan, Italy sign agreement on creation of energy infrastructure in Karabakh

Azerbaijan and Italy signed an agreement on cooperation within the energy infrastructure of Karabakh, Trend reports.

The Italians will contribute to the creation of energy infrastructure in the liberated territories.

In order to create an electric power infrastructure in the territories liberated from Armenian occupation by the Azerbaijani army under the leadership of the Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, an agreement was signed on mutual cooperation in the format of a video conference.

News.Az