Azerbaijan, Italy to mull strengthening of co-op

Azerbaijan and Italy will discuss strengthening of cooperation during the forthcoming Apr. 11 visit of Secretary General of the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Elisabetta Belloni to Azerbaijan, the Italian Embassy in Baku told Trend Apr. 10.

On Apr.11, Belloni will hold a series of meetings with high-ranking officials of Azerbaijan, and the parties will discuss development of the bilateral cooperation in various areas, the embassy added.

