Azerbaijan, IVECO discuss economic cooperation prospects
- 17 Feb 2022 08:21
- 10 Jul 2024 17:45
- Economics
Azerbaijan's Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov has met with Roman Smirnov, Director for the Caucasus and Central Asia of “Iveco Truck & Bus” (IVECO), to discuss prospects for economic cooperation, News.Az reports citing the Ministry of Economy.
During the meeting, the sides also reviewed the projects to be implemented in the industrial parks.