Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan, IVECO discuss economic cooperation prospects

  • Economics
  • Share
Azerbaijan, IVECO discuss economic cooperation prospects

Azerbaijan's Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov has met with Roman Smirnov, Director for the Caucasus and Central Asia of “Iveco Truck & Bus” (IVECO), to discuss prospects for economic cooperation, News.Az reports citing the Ministry of Economy. 

During the meeting, the sides also reviewed the projects to be implemented in the industrial parks.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      