Azerbaijan jails Ruben Vardanyan for four months

An Azerbaijani court sentenced Ruben Vardanyan to 4-month pre-trial detention.

The Sabail District Court considered the submission of the Investigation Department of the Azerbaijan State Security Service against the Armenian citizen Ruben Vardanyan, who held the "position" of the so-called "State Minister" of the separatist regime in Garabagh.

At the trial, presided over by Judge Ulviya Shukurova, the submission was upheld.

The court sentenced Ruben Vardanyan to 4-month pre-trial detention.

Ruben Vardanyan (born in 1968), who illegally arrived in the territory of Azerbaijan, was detained at the Lachin state border checkpoint thanks to the vigilance of Azerbaijani border guards.

Vardanyan was detained while trying to leave Azerbaijan for Armenia.

Accompanied by members of the rapid reaction forces of the State Border Service, Vardanyan was taken to the city of Baku.

Vardanyan faces a criminal case under Articles 214-1 (financing of terrorism), 279.3 (participation in the establishment and activities of armed formations or groups not provided for by law), and 318.1 (illegal crossing of the state border of the Republic of Azerbaijan) of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

