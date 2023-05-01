Azerbaijan-Japan Convention on elimination of double taxation approved

+ ↺ − 16 px

President Ilham Aliyev has signed a law approving the Convention between Azerbaijan and Japan on the elimination of double taxation and the prevention of income tax evasion, News.Az reports.

Under the law, the Convention "On the Elimination of Double Taxation and Prevention of Income Tax Evasion between the Republic of Azerbaijan and Japan", signed on December 27, 2022 in Baku, has been approved.

News.Az