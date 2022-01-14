Azerbaijan, Japan discuss ICT cooperation prospects

+ ↺ − 16 px

An online meeting has been held between Azerbaijan`s Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rovshan Rustamov and Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs and Communications of Japan Yuji Sasaki.

Issues of current and future cooperation between the two countries in the field of information and communication technologies (ICT) were discussed at the meeting.

The meeting also discussed the possibilities of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Japan within the framework of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU).

An exchange of views also took place on participation in the elections to be held within the framework of the next ITU Plenipotentiary Conference.

It should be noted that Japan’s candidacy was nominated to the Council of the International Telecommunication Union, Seizo Onoe – to the post of Director of the ITU Standardization Bureau, Azerbaijan – to the ITU Council, Sahiba Hasanova – to the ITU Radio Regulations Board.

News.Az