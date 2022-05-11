Azerbaijan, Japan ink MoU in field of environment

+ ↺ − 16 px

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on cooperation in the field of environment between Azerbaijan and Japan was signed, News.Az reports.

The document was signed during a meeting of Azerbaijan’s Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Mukhtar Babayev with Chief Regional Officer for Europe, Middle East and Africa of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries EMEA Ltd. Kentaro Hosomi and Japanese Ambassador to Azerbaijan Junichi Wada.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on environmental protection, reduction of carbon emissions and other issues of mutual interest, as well as discussed prospects for future cooperation.

News.Az