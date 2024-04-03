Azerbaijan, Japan mull prospects for economic relations

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov has met with Ambassador of Japan to the country Katsuya Watanabe to discuss prospects for economic relations, as well as expansion of cooperation with Japanese companies, News.Az reports.

During the meeting, the discussions primarily centered on the priority areas of bilateral business partnership. The sides explored avenues for enhancing relations in key areas such as trade, investments, taxation, and information technologies, as well as discussed prospects for cooperation within framework of COP29.

News.Az