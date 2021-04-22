Azerbaijan, Japan set to cooperate in the field of export credits, investment insurance

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan and the Japanese NEXI, Nippon Export and Investment Insurance, company have signed a memorandum of cooperation.

Signed by Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov and NEXI Chairman and CEO Atsuo Kuroda, the MoU will see Azerbaijan and Japan exchange experience in the field of export credits and investment insurance. The two countries will also exchange information on local and neighbour markets, and conduct joint trainings.

Addressing the signing ceremony, Minister Jabbarov said Japan was one of the main investors in Azerbaijan`s economy. He expressed confidence that the MoU would encourage partnership between Azerbaijan and Japan in new areas, particularly in the field of investment making. Jabbarov encouraged Japanese companies to invest in Azerbaijan`s non-oil sector.

NEXI chief Kuroda stressed the importance of the MoU, saying it would expand Japanese-Azerbaijani cooperation in the field of trade and investment.

News.Az