Azerbaijan joins Ankara Industrial Cooperation Days in Defense and Aerospace

+ ↺ − 16 px

A delegation of Azerbaijan's State Service of Special Communication and Information Security has attended the 6th edition of the Ankara Industrial Cooperation Days in Defense and Aerospace (ICDDA), News.Az reports.

Along with about 300 Turkish companies, the event brought together representatives of the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Special Communications and Information Security State Service and other security agencies.

The Turkish Minister of Defense Industry addressed the opening ceremony. ICDDA 2024 featured a series of panel discussions on such topics as civil aviation; land, naval and air systems; homeland security technologies; and supply chain development, moderated by experienced names in their respective fields of expertise.

The event continues with discussions, exchange of experiences and an exhibition.

Industrial Cooperation Days in Defense and Aerospace is an outstanding and supply chain oriented business event for contractors and suppliers to meet through pre-planned business to business meetings and discuss partnership or business opportunities.

News.Az