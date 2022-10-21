Azerbaijan joins another international document

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has joined another international document.

A draft law on Azerbaijan’s joining the additional protocol "On Electronic Goods Transportation" of the Convention "On the International Contract for the Carriage of Goods" was discussed at a meeting of the country’s Milli Majlis on Friday, News.Az reports.

Azerbaijan's accession to this document will open up additional opportunities in the field of international cargo transportation.

Following discussions, the document was put to a vote and adopted.

News.Az