Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan joins another international document

  • Politics
  • Share
Azerbaijan joins another international document

Azerbaijan has joined another international document.

A draft law on Azerbaijan’s joining the additional protocol "On Electronic Goods Transportation" of the Convention "On the International Contract for the Carriage of Goods" was discussed at a meeting of the country’s Milli Majlis on Friday, News.Az reports.

Azerbaijan's accession to this document will open up additional opportunities in the field of international cargo transportation.

Following discussions, the document was put to a vote and adopted.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      