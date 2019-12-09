Azerbaijan joins Charity Christmas Bazaar in Bucharest

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijani Embassy in Romania has arranged the country`s stand at the Charity Christmas Bazaar in Bucharest, AZERTAC reported.

The bazaar brought together diplomatic representatives of more than 40 countries accredited in Romania, as well as representatives of different organizations, foundations, companies and media.

Employees of Azerbaijan's Embassy displayed examples of Azerbaijan’s cultural, historical and national heritage, as well as delicious cuisine and distributed various books, brochures and booklets about the country’s history, literature, national culinary and tourism potential.

The bazaar is a prestigious annual event organized and coordinated by the international Women's Association. Visitors have the opportunity to buy a wide variety of products from all over the world: souvenirs, clothing, fashion accessories, jewelry, handicrafts, arts, traditional food and beverages. It aims to promote relationship and strengthen friendship between members representing their respective countries.

Romania's leading media outlets have widely covered Azerbaijani Ambassador Huseyn Najafov’s interview with local media and the participation of Azerbaijan in the Charity Bazaar.

News.Az

