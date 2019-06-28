Azerbaijan joins Charter of International Committee of Military Medicine
28 Jun 2019
- 29 Jul 2024 15:03
Politics
Azerbaijan has joined the Charter of the International Committee of Military Medicine, Trend reports.
This issue has been recently discussed at the extraordinary meeting of the Azerbaijani parliament.
The MPs stressed the importance of Azerbaijan joining the charter.
After the voting, the corresponding bill was passed.
