Azerbaijan joins Conference of European Ministers of Culture in Davos

Azerbaijan's Minister of Culture and Tourism Abulfas Garayev has attended the Conference of European Ministers of Culture held on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos.

The conference brought together the signatory states of the European Cultural Convention as well as the observer states on the Council of Europe and opened the 2018 European Year of Cultural Heritage, AzerTag reports.

One of the issues on the agenda was the need to highlight the importance of Baukultur and spatial planning for European society in general, and its influence as an essential determining factor in the quality of life.

President of the Swiss Confederation Alain Berset delivered the opening remarks and then gave floor to other participating ministers.

Addressing the event, Minister Abulfas Garayev informed the event participants about the ongoing reforms in Azerbaijan in the sphere of culture and heritage. He also highlighted the Baku Process and the international projects in the field of culture conducted on the initiative of President Ilham Aliyev.

Minister Garayev also held discussions on bilateral cooperation with his counterparts.

The event ended with the adoption of the Davos Declaration.

News.Az