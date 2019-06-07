Azerbaijan joins exhibition in Minsk as part of 2nd European Games

+ ↺ − 16 px

The sculptures dedicated to the various kinds of sports, created by Azerbaijani sculptors during the first European Games Baku-2015, are being demonstrated at the exhibition entitled “Sports is high art” which is being held in Belarus, Trend reports on June 7.

The exhibition, organized as part of the second European Games, opened in Minsk on June 6. It is part of the large-scale project ‘European Games - European Art’, being implemented by the Ministry of Culture of Belarus and the Azerbaijan National Museum of Art.

Along with the works of photographers and artists of Germany, Belarus, UK, Spain, Lithuania, Poland, Russia and other countries, the works of Azerbaijani artists and sculptors are also showcased with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

Among the works reflecting sports topics in the cultural, historical and social context, visitors and residents of Minsk are able to see an exposition of the projects containing archival and modern photographs, posters, videos and sculptures.

The exhibition will continue until August 4.

The second European Games will be held on June 21-30. The cultural program of the Games started on May 1.

