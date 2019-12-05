Azerbaijan joins FIE Annual Congress in Lausanne

+ ↺ − 16 px

Secretary General of the Fencing Federation of Azerbaijan, Vasif Mammadov, has participated in the 2019 International Fencing Federation (FIE) Annual Congress in Lausanne, Switzerland, AZERTAC reported.

After exactly 20 years, the Annual Congress returned to the Olympic capital, with more than 300 delegates gathered at the SwissTech Convention Center.

The Congress picked Egypt as the host of the 2021 Senior Fencing World Championships. It also launched a call for candidatures for all championships.

The FIE now has 157 member countries worldwide.

News.Az

News.Az