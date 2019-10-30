Azerbaijan joins Global Healthcare Travel Forum

+ ↺ − 16 px

An Azerbaijani delegation led by Ruslan Guliyev, President of the Azerbaijan Health and Thermal Tourism Support Association, has participated in the International Healthcare Travel Forum (IHTF) 2019 held in Amman, Jordan, AZERTAC reported.

Organized by the Private Hospitals Association (PHA) under the patronage of His Majesty King Abdullah, the forum was attended by over 600 regional and international professional healthcare executives, representing healthcare institutions, government officials, insurance companies, bio-medical companies, travel agents, medical tourism facilitators, spas, hotels, wellness providers and others.

The forum featured stand exhibitions, panels and B2B meetings.

The Azerbaijani booth offered comprehensive information, electronic advertising and promotional material on the country`s health tourism potential.

Global Healthcare Travel Council is the directing and coordinating platform for healthcare within the Global system. It is responsible for providing leadership on global healthcare travel matters, shaping the healthcare research agenda, setting norms, standards and ethics, articulating evidence-based policy options, providing technical support to countries and monitoring and assessing healthcare travel trends.

