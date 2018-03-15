Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan joins International Energy Charter

Azerbaijan has become a member of the International Energy Charter.

The document on joining the Charter was signed in Baku today. The document was signed by Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov and Secretary General of the International Energy Charter Urban Rusnak, abc.az reports.

Azerbaijan became the 87th member of the Charter.

