Azerbaijan joins international tourism fair in Vienna

Azerbaijan has presented its tourism potential at the Ferien-Messe Wien, the international event for holidays, Austria's largest fair, which is held for the 44th time after a break due to the coronavirus pandemic, News.Az reports.

Azerbaijan`s stand, which is set up by the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Austria, features books, CDs, booklets and advertising printed products reflecting Azerbaijan's tourism potential, as well as promotional materials.

The event, supported by the Azerbaijan Tourism Bureau and the Azerbaijan Culture Center operating in Vienna, demonstrated materials about Karabakh and Shusha along with tourism opportunities of Azerbaijan, different regions, culture and history of the country. The Azerbaijan’s pavilion featured video materials dedicated to the beautiful places of Azerbaijan. Since this year the tourism fair coincided with Novruz holiday, visitors were presented with Novruz attributes, national sweets and souvenirs.

The fair brought together more than 800 companies operating in the field of tourism, travel and leisure organization from more than 70 countries of the world. Along with various countries, 9 federal states of Austria also demonstrate their tourism opportunities in the area with a total area of more than 29 thousand square meters. An average of 150,000 visitors visit the fair every year.

Along with the information on vacation opportunities in different countries of the world, the international fair provides an opportunity for companies working in the tourism sector to exchange ideas and get acquainted with new trends.

The international fair last continue until March 19.

News.Az