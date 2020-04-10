Azerbaijan joins process of regulating oil market until 2022

+ ↺ − 16 px

The OPEC and non-OPEC oil countries have adopted the Declaration of Cooperation that provides for a three-stage reduction in daily oil production compared to the level of October 2018, the Azerbaijani Energy Ministry told News.Az.

Along with OPEC+ countries, for the first time, Norway, Argentina, Colombia, Indonesia, Egypt, Chad, Trinidad and Tobago participated in the 9th meeting of ministers of the OPEC and non-OPEC countries, which was held through videoconferencing.

During the meeting, the OPEC+ countries have agreed on a daily reduction in oil production for various periods and volumes.

According to the new Declaration of Cooperation, the OPEC+ countries will reduce daily oil production by 10 million barrels, which amount to 23 percent of the level of October 2018. Production obligations totaled 6.085 million barrels per day for the OPEC countries and 3.915 million barrels per day for the non-OPEC countries.

It should be noted that the limits of production quotas include only the volumes of crude oil. The volumes of condensate are not taken into account in these obligations.

Azerbaijan also undertook new obligations to balance the world oil market and stabilize oil prices. Azerbaijan, the oil production of which in October 2018 amounted to 718,000 barrels of crude oil per day, will decrease production by 164,000 barrels from this level under the new agreement. Thus, from May 1 to July 1, daily oil production in Azerbaijan will be regulated in accordance with the agreed quota. During this period, Azerbaijan should maintain a daily oil production of 554 thousand barrels.

From 2021 to April 2022, it’s planned to reduce daily oil production on OPEC+ by 6 million barrels, which is 14 percent of the level of October 2018. The production obligations for this period will amount to 3.6 million barrels for OPEC and 2.3 million barrels for non-OPEC countries. Azerbaijan will need to reduce production by 98,000 barrels for this period and maintain production in the amount of 620,000 barrels.

The OPEC countries’ representatives appealed to non OPEC + countries to reduce oil production by 5 million barrels per day.

Commenting on the new agreement, the Minister of Energy of Azerbaijan Parviz Shahbazov has appreciated the decision of OPEC and non-OPEC countries.

“The new reality is such that we can solve the existing global problem not separately, but through global cooperation. For a short period of time since March, we again became convinced that sustainable stability in the oil market is impossible without joint responsibility and the regulatory process at the global level,” he said.

“The current situation and uncertainty regarding the recovery of the global economy, as well as global demand for oil, make us support the oil market in the future. Involving non-OPEC + countries in this process is very important. We hope that this OPEC + decision and the efforts of other countries outside the OPEC will gradually contribute to establishing a balance and price stability in the oil market,” the minister noted.

“This emergency meeting of the leading global oil producers is a historic event for the oil market. Each oil country participating in this process has shown solidarity with the intention to stabilize the oil market. Azerbaijan, which plays an active role in the OPEC + regulatory process, has also supported the global oil market by accepting new commitments,” Shahbazov added.

