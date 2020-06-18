Azerbaijan joins videoconference on planning of Int’l Army Games-2020

+ ↺ − 16 px

A delegation of Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry on Thursday joined the 3rd planning conference of the International Army Games-2020 held via videoconferencing.

The online conference of the delegations of the participating countries discussed the terms and conditions, as well as issues of preparation for the competitions of international games, the Defense Ministry reported.

The International Army Games-2020 are planned to be held from August 23 to September 5.

News.Az