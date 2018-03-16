Azerbaijan, Jordan exchange congratulatory letters on 25th anniversary of diplomatic relations

+ ↺ − 16 px

Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan had an exchange of congratulatory letters on the 25th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov in his letter to his counterpart said that fruitful cooperation both within the framework of bilateral and international organizations over the past 25 years has contributed to the development of relations, the Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

In the letter Mammadyarov expressed confidence that further cooperation within the UN, OIC and the Non-Aligned Movement will be continued.

Within the framework of international organizations, Jordan's support for condemning Armenia's military aggression against Azerbaijan and adopting resolutions supporting the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan was praised and expressed hope for continued support.

Minister also mentioned that the documents signed between Azerbaijan and Jordan have opened wide opportunities for the development of cooperation between the two countries in various spheres and served the interests of Azerbaijan and Jordan for the benefit of the two peoples.

Mammadyarov expressed his confidence that bilateral cooperation will continue to develop in the name of the prosperity of the two countries and the welfare of the two peoples based on traditional friendship ties between Azerbaijan and Jordan.

Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan Ayman Safadi in the letter addressed to Minister Elmar Mammadyarov noted that the two friendly countries have enjoyed cordial relations based on mutual understanding, support and cooperation since the establishment of diplomatic ties. In this regard, Minister expressed his confidence that the upcoming meeting of the Joint Committee in Amman will further elevate the level of relations between Azerbaijan and Jordan.

