Azerbaijan, Jordan eye establishing joint working group on agriculture
Photo: The Ministry of Agriculture of Azerbaijan
Azerbaijan’s Minister of Agriculture Majnun Mammadov met with Jordanian Ambassador to Baku Omar Barakat Al Nahar.During the meeting, the minister emphasized that the close friendly relations between the two countries pave the way for exploring cooperation in agriculture and in other sectors, News.Az reports.
Highlighting the government’s support to the agricultural sector in the country, he noted that Azerbaijan and Jordan were interested in enhancing agricultural cooperation.
The meeting also saw discussions on boosting the legal framework between Azerbaijan and Jordan in the field of agriculture, establishing a joint working group in the field of agriculture, increasing the trade turnover of agricultural and food products, facilitating the participation of entrepreneurs from Jordan in the Azerbaijan International Agricultural Exhibition ("Caspian Agro") and other issues of mutual interest.