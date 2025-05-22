Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan aimd to deepen transportation cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Kazakhstan Aghalar Atamoghlanov visited the Khorgos International Center for Border Cooperation (ICBC Khorgos).

During the visit, Ambassador Atamoghlanov met with ICBC Khorgos Chairman of the Board Nurjan Sultanaliev and familiarized himself with the Center's activities, logistics infrastructure, and transit capabilities, News.Az reports, citing local media.

Ambassador Atamoghlanov hailed the potential of the International Center and emphasized the strategic importance of enhancing cooperation in the transit and transport sector between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan.

The ambassador also highlighted Azerbaijan’s role in the implementation of the Middle Corridor, as well as ongoing infrastructure projects aimed at developing this corridor, including the construction and reconstruction of highways and railways.

The Khorgos International Center for Border Cooperation is a unique joint project of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the People’s Republic of China, implemented within the framework of the new Nurly Zhol economic policy and the Silk Road Economic Belt strategy. It has no analogues in the world.

