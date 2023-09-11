Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan cooperation reaches new level: Ambassador

+ ↺ − 16 px

Cooperation between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan has reached a new level, Kazakh Ambassador to Azerbaijan Alim Bayel said on Monday.

He made the remarks while speaking at a roundtable discussion on “Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan: Regional Cooperation”, News.Az reports.

The event was held at the Center of Analysis of International Relations (AIR Center) in Baku.

Ambassador Bayel noted that the trustful dialog at the highest level between the two countries is the key to the dynamic development of bilateral relations.

“Over the past four months, the Chairman of our Majlis, Prime Minister, Minister of Transportation, Head of the Ministry of Emergency Situations have visited Azerbaijan from Kazakhstan," he said.

The diplomat emphasized that the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan increased to $460 million in 2022, while in the first 6 months of 2023 this figure managed to increase to $300 million.

“This is a positive dynamic. We have also started exporting our oil through Azerbaijan via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline. We hope that the volume of oil transported in this direction will reach several million tons in the near future,” he added.

News.Az