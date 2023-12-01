Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan discuss cultural cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan`s Minister of Culture Adil Karimli has met with Kazakhstan's Ambassador to Azerbaijan Alin Bayel, News.Az reports.

Karimli hailed the friendly relations between Azerbaijani and Kazakh peoples, stressing the development of cultural relations between the two countries in a number of fields. They also emphasized the importance of implementing joint projects for further strengthening of cooperation in various fields of culture and art.

Alin Bayel hailed the high-level relations between the two countries, stressing ample opportunities that will contribute to the deepening of cooperation in the field of culture.

The exchange also centered around the days of Kazakh culture, which will be held in Azerbaijan on December 2-5, and other issues of mutual interest.

