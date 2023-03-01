Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan discuss further financial co-op prospects

+ ↺ − 16 px

Governor of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) Taleh Kazimov discussed the prospects for further cooperation between the financial markets of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan with Chairperson of the Agency for Regulation and Development of Financial Market of Kazakhstan Madina Abylkassymova as part of a business trip to the country, News.az reports citing a tweet from the CBA governor.

According to the tweet, during the meeting, Kazimov and Abylkassymova also exchanged opinions on the results of the previous year on the regulation of financial markets and shared their experience on the overall supervision of financial institutions.

Previously, Kazimov discussed the creation of a digital currency with his colleague from the National Bank of Kazakhstan Galymzhan Pirmatov.

During a working trip from February 27 to March 2, 2023, Kazimov is holding meetings with the heads of the central banks of Tajikistan and Kazakhstan, the Agency for Regulation and Development of Financial Markets of Kazakhstan, as well as with the leadership of the Astana International Financial Center.

News.Az