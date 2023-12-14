Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan discuss military cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s First Deputy Minister of Defense – Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army, Colonel General Karim Valiyev held a meeting with the delegation led by the Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan - Chief of the Operational Planning Department, Major General Marat Aymashev, who is on a working visit to Azerbaijan, the Defense Ministry’s press service told News.Az.

Before the meeting, the Kazakh delegation visited the Alley of Shehids (Martyrs) and paid tribute to the memory of Shehids, who sacrificed their lives for the independence and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

Colonel General K. Valiyev welcomed Kazakh guests and expressed his satisfaction with seeing them in Azerbaijan. He noted that bilateral military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan is based on friendly and fraternal relations. The necessity of such meetings in terms of the expansion of military cooperation was emphasized.

Major General M. Aymashev expressed his gratitude for the warm reception and hospitality. He emphasized the importance of mutual exchange of experience.

The meeting discussed the current state and development prospects of military cooperation between the two countries, and other issues of common interest.

Then the Kazakh delegation arrived at the Main Operational Department. At the meeting with the Chief of the Main Department, Lieutenant General Azer Aliyev a wide exchange of views was held on cooperation in the military and military-educational spheres, as well as on holding joint exercises during 2024.

At the Central Command Posts of the Azerbaijan Defense Ministry and the Air Force, as well as at the Center for War Games of the Military Administration Institute of the National Defense University, the guests were given detailed information about their main areas of activity, opportunities and capabilities.

