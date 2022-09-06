Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan discuss prospects for expansion of military cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov on Tuesday met with Kazakh Deputy Defense Minister, Lieutenant General Ruslan Shpekbayev on the sidelines of the 4th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition "ADEX 2022" in Baku, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told News.Az.

At the meeting held at Baku Expo Center, the importance of further expansion of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan in the military, military-technical and military-educational spheres, as well as intensifying mutual visits at the level of expert groups were noted and other issues of interest were discussed.

News.Az