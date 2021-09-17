Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan discuss prospects for media cooperation
An Azerbaijani delegation has met with Kazakh Minister of Information and Public Development Aida Balayeva as a part of the 17th Eurasian Media Forum in Nur-Sultan.
The sides discussed the issues of expanding cooperation between the two countries in the field of media.
The sides also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.
