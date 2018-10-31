Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan discuss trade and investment cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's energy minister is on a visit to Astana

Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan discussed cooperation in trade, investment, export and other areas, as Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov met the Minister of Investment and Development Jenis Kasimbek as part of his visit to Astana, AZERTAC reports.

As it was noted, the trade turnover between the two countries in eight months of 2018 increased by 2 times to reach $ 168 million. Compared with the same period of 2017, this figure was $ 81.5 million.

Parviz Shahbazov underlined the importance of holding meetings of the intergovernmental commission, establishing contacts between partners in various fields, and the need to deepen relations with the business circles of the two countries.

Astana will host the 15th session of the joint Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation on October 31.

News.Az

News.Az