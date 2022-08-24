Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan friendly and brotherly relations will reach new high level: President Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

Friendly and brotherly relations between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan will rise to a new high level, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said on Wednesday.

President Aliyev made the remarks during a one-on-one meeting with his Kazakh counterpart Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, who is paying an official visit to Azerbaijan, News.Az reports.

“I am very glad to see you. I am sure that your visit will be very successful, and friendly and brotherly relations between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan will rise to a new high level,” the head of state said.

“We attach great importance to your visit. I am sure that the trip will yield very good results. Welcome again,” the Azerbaijani leader added.

