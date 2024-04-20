Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan hold regular consular consultations

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani and Kazakhstan's Foreign Ministries convened for another round of consular consultations on Friday.

The initial stage of consultations was led by Emil Safarov, head of the Consular Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, and Bauyrzhan Akatayev, director of the Consular Service Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, along with their respective delegations, News.Az reports.

Representatives from the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection and the State Migration Service of Azerbaijan, and counterparts from the Migration Committee of the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Migration Service Committee of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, also participated in the meetings.

The consular consultations addressed the current state of and prospects for consular cooperation with Kazakhstan, which is an important partner for Azerbaijan, as well as the possibilities of signing new bilateral documents in this field and digitizing consular services.

The parties also emphasized the need to take joint measures to ramp up ties between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Kazakhstan in migration, education and other significant areas.

Following the meeting, the delegations of the two countries signed a protocol.

News.Az