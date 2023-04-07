Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan implement several internationally important projects in region: Minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan jointly implement a number of internationally important projects in the region, Azerbaijani Economy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said on Friday, News.Az reports.

Speaking at the 19th meeting of the Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan Intergovernmental Commission in Baku, Minister Shahbazov noted that the historical closeness of the Azerbaijani and Kazakh peoples necessitates the further deepening of ties between the two countries.

The minister recalled that during the official visit to Azerbaijan of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, a document on strategic cooperation for 2022-2026 was signed.

“The implementation of this document is contributing to the development of economic and trade relations between the two countries. The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan increased by more than 4.4 times and reached $680 million,” he said.

Furthermore, Shahbazov touched on the issue of cooperation in the field of transportation.

Speaking about the energy field, the Azerbaijani minister noted the significance of the five-year agreement signed between the national oil and gas companies of the countries - SOCAR and KazMunayGas. He also spoke about green energy, adding that Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan are efficiently exchanging experience in this field.

He concluded by stressing Azerbaijan's readiness to cooperate with companies from Kazakhstan, both in the field of traditional and renewable energy.

News.Az