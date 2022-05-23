Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan ink memorandum on creation of Expert Council

+ ↺ − 16 px

A memorandum of understanding on the establishment of the Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan Expert Council was signed in Baku.

The document was signed by Chairman of the Board of the Baku-based Center for Analysis of International Relations (AIR Center) Farid Shafiyev and Director of the Institute for Strategic Studies of Kazakhstan Yerkin Tukumov, a correspondent of News.Az reports.

Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan Serzhan Abdykarimov also took part in the signing ceremony.

