Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan ink memorandum on creation of Expert Council
A memorandum of understanding on the establishment of the Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan Expert Council was signed in Baku.
The document was signed by Chairman of the Board of the Baku-based Center for Analysis of International Relations (AIR Center) Farid Shafiyev and Director of the Institute for Strategic Studies of Kazakhstan Yerkin Tukumov, a correspondent of News.Az reports.
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan Serzhan Abdykarimov also took part in the signing ceremony.