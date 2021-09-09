Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan interested in boosting transit of goods along int'l corridors

Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan interested in boosting transit of goods along int'l corridors

Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan are planning to increase the transit of goods along international corridors.

This issue was discussed during a meeting held Thursday in Baku between Azerbaijani Minister of Transport, Communications and High Technologies Rashad Nabiyev and Kazakh Minister of Trade and Integration Bakhyt Sultanov, the Azerbaijani ministry told News.Az.

According to the ministry, in the course of the meeting, the ministers stressed the importance of unifying tariffs for the transportation of goods and synchronizing customs procedures.

The parties also discussed bilateral cooperation in the fields of transport and information and communication technologies.

