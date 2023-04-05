Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation to hold meeting in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

The next session of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on trade and economic cooperation between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan will take place in Baku on April 7, Kazakh Vice-Minister of Trade and Integration Kairat Torebayev, who is on a visit to Baku, told journalists, News.Az reports.

Torebayev noted that Kazakhstan is interested in expanding trade and economic relations with Azerbaijan, as well as cooperating in mutual investments and developing the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR).

“Representatives of different ministries from both countries will join the meeting, which will feature discussions on joint implementation of submitted programs and economic projects,” the vice minister added.

News.Az