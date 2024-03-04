Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan intergovernmental commission to hold 20th meeting in Astana

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 20th meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on trade and economic cooperation between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan will be held in Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan, News.Az reports.

Azerbaijan will be represented at the meeting by a delegation led by co-chair of the commission, Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov.

The agenda of the meeting will include discussions on the work done during the past period since the 19th meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission, cooperation in the fields of trade, economy, energy, industry, construction, transport and logistics, ecology, agriculture, information and communication technologies, education, health, youth policy and other spheres.

The co-chair of the commission from the Kazakh side is Minister of Transport Marat Karabayev.

