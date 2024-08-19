Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan launch joint military exercise
In line with the joint plan signed between the Defense Ministries of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, the Altyn Kyran (Golden Eagle) – joint tactical-special exercise is taking place at the Koktal training ground in Zharkent, Kazakhstan.A group of servicemen of the Azerbaijan Army visited Kazakhstan to participate in the exercise, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told News.Az.
The joint tactical-special exercise will continue until August 24.