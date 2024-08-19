Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan launch joint military exercise

Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan launch joint military exercise

In line with the joint plan signed between the Defense Ministries of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, the Altyn Kyran (Golden Eagle) – joint tactical-special exercise is taking place at the Koktal training ground in Zharkent, Kazakhstan.

A group of servicemen of the Azerbaijan Army visited Kazakhstan to participate in the exercise, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told News.Az.

The joint tactical-special exercise will continue until August 24.

