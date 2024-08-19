Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan launch joint military exercise

+ ↺ − 16 px

In line with the joint plan signed between the Defense Ministries of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, the Altyn Kyran (Golden Eagle) – joint tactical-special exercise is taking place at the Koktal training ground in Zharkent, Kazakhstan.

A group of servicemen of the Azerbaijan Army visited Kazakhstan to participate in the exercise, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told News.Az.The joint tactical-special exercise will continue until August 24.

News.Az