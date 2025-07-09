Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan launch joint military exercise - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani and Kazakh servicemen have launched the "Tarlan-2025" joint flight-tactical exercise.

The exercise is conducted in the field of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) in Azerbaijan, News.Az reports, citing the country’s Defense Ministry.

At the opening ceremony of the exercise, a moment of silence was observed in honor of Heroes who sacrificed their lives for the Motherland, followed by the performance of the national anthems of both countries.



During the ceremony, the exercise leaders addressed the participants, extending their best wishes for success and underscoring the significance of the joint activity. It was emphasized that this exercise plays a pivotal role in enhancing Azerbaijani-Kazakh military cooperation.



Subsequently, in accordance with the established scenario, the personnel commenced the successful execution of the assigned tasks in stages.



The joint training is set to continue until July 10.

