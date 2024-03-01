Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan mull prospects for expanding ties in various areas

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Friday met with his Kyrgyz counterpart Jeenbek Kulubaev on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, the Foreign Ministry's press service told News.Az.

During the meeting, the sides discussed the topical issues of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan, both bilaterally and multilaterally, as well as prospects for expanding relations across various domains.

The ministers hailed the current level of bilateral relations, stressing the importance of political consultations, high-level visits and political dialogue.

Jeyhun Bayramov noted that Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan enjoy wide potential for further cooperation in humanitarian, political, trade and other areas.

The minister also commended the mutual support between the two countries on multilateral platforms. He emphasized the importance of cooperation within platforms such as the UN and the Organization of Turkic States.

FM Bayramov highlighted the preparation process for the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29).

The ministers also discussed the rapprochement between Azerbaijan and Armenia, as well as issues concerning the restoration and reconstruction in the liberated territories.

