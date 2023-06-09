Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan see growth of $50 mln in trade turnover - minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

Trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan has increased by $50 million over the first 4 months of 2023, Minister of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan, Serik Zhuminagarin, said at a meeting with Minister of Energy of Azerbaijan, Parviz Shahbazov, on the sidelines of the Astana International Forum (AIF 2023), News.az reports.

Zhuminagarin highlighted the significant growth in bilateral trade cooperation. He stated that the trade turnover between the two countries reached $183 million in January-April 2023.

“This year we expect to surpass the previous year's figure of $462 million,” he said.

News.Az