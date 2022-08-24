Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan sign documents

+ ↺ − 16 px

Following the expanded meeting, a ceremony of signing Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan documents was held in the presence of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, News.Az reports.

The “Comprehensive Program on the Development of Cooperation between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Kazakhstan for 2022-2026” was signed by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

The “Declaration on strengthening strategic relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Kazakhstan and deepening the allied mutual activities” was signed by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

The “Program on cooperation in the field of culture between the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Culture and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan for 2022-2025” was signed by Minister of Culture of Azerbaijan Anar Karimov and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tleuberdi.

The “Cooperation Plan between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan for 2023-2024” was signed by Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tleuberdi.

The “Agreement on trade and economic cooperation between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan” was signed by Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov and Acting Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan Serik Zhumangarin.

In addition, the “Memorandum of Understanding between the Media Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Information and Social Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan”, the “Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in the field of transport between the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan”, the “Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan on cooperation in the field of transit cargo transportation”, the “Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in information and communication technologies between the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry of the Republic of Kazakhstan”, the “Memorandum between ADA University and the Academy of Public Administration under the President of Kazakhstan”, the “Memorandum of Understanding between the State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) and ‘QazaqGaz’ Joint Stock Company”, the “Memorandum on Cooperation between the ‘Kazakhstan Railways’ Joint Stock Company and the ‘Baku International Sea Trade Port’ Closed Joint Stock Company”, the “Protocol on the establishment of a sister city relationship between the city of Shusha of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the city of Turkestan of the Republic of Kazakhstan”, the “Memorandum on cooperation between the city of Mingachevir of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the city of Uralsk of the Republic of Kazakhstan”, the “Memorandum on the establishment of the Kazakhstan-Azerbaijan Business Council”, the “Memorandum of Understanding and Cooperation between the Export and Investment Promotion Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (AZPROMO) and the Foreign Trade Chamber of Kazakhstan”, the “Agreement on cooperation between the National Confederation of Entrepreneurs Organizations of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Foreign Trade Chamber of Kazakhstan”, the “Memorandum of Understanding between the Small and Medium Business Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Trade Policy Development Center ‘QazTrade’ Joint Stock Company”, the “Memorandum of Understanding and Cooperation between the Trade Policy Development Center ‘QazTrade’ Joint Stock Company, Valiyev Nahid Abbas oglu ‘Tayga Trade’ and ‘Maslo-Del’ Limited Liability Company”, the “Memorandum of Understanding and Cooperation between the Trade Policy Development Center ‘QazTrade’ Joint Stock Company, ‘Cool Infinity’ Limited Liability Company and ‘Foodcity Alliance’ Limited Liability Company”, and the “Agreement on partnership between ‘KTZ Express Hong Kong Limited’ and ‘ADY Container’ Limited Liability Company” were also signed as part of the visit.

