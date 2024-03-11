Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan sign documents

+ ↺ − 16 px

The ceremony of signing Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan documents has been held with the participation of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed the “Decision of the First Meeting of High-Level Intergovernmental Council of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Kazakhstan”.

Chairman of the Board of the Small and Medium Business Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan Orkhan Mammadov and Chairman of the Board of the Damu Entrepreneurship Development Fund of the Republic of Kazakhstan Gaukhar Buribayeva signed the “Memorandum of Understanding between the Small and Medium Business Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (KOBIA) and the Damu Entrepreneurship Development Fund JSC”.

Executive Director of the Media Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ahmad Ismayilov and Director of the Central Communications Service under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Askar Umarov signed the “Memorandum on Cooperation between the Media Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republican State Institution Central Communications Service under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan”.

President of the State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic Rovshan Najaf and Chairman of the Management Board of National Company KazMunayGaz of the Republic of Kazakhstan Magzum Mirzagaliyev signed the “Memorandum on Strategic Cooperation between the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic and KazMunayGas National Company JSC in the field of purchase and sale of Kazakh oil” and the “Agreement between the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic and KazMunayGas National Company JSC on the staged increase of volumes of Kazakh oil transported through the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan”.

Chief Executive Officer of the Azerbaijan Investment Holding Ruslan Alikhanov and Chief Executive Officer of Samruk-Kazyna JSC Nurlan Zhakupov signed the “Agreement on Strategic Partnership between the Azerbaijan Investment Holding and Samruk-Kazyna Joint-Stock Company”.

Minister of Culture of the Republic of Azerbaijan Adil Karimli and Minister of Culture and Information of the Republic of Kazakhstan Aida Balayeva signed the “Action Plan for 2024-2025 between Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ministry of Youth and Sport of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Ministry of Culture and Information of the Republic of Kazakhstan”.

Minister of Digital Development and Transport of the Republic of Azerbaijan Rashad Nabiyev and Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry of the Republic of Kazakhstan Bagdat Musin signed the “Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Ministry of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the field of exploration and use of outer space for peaceful purposes”.

Minister of Science and Education of the Republic of Azerbaijan Emin Amrullayev and Minister of Science and Higher Education of the Republic of Kazakhstan Sayasat Nurbek signed the “Protocol on Amendments to the Agreement on Cooperation of April 3, 2017 in the field of education between the Ministry of Science and Education of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Ministry of Science and Higher Education of the Republic of Kazakhstan”.

Minister of Digital Development and Transport of the Republic of Azerbaijan Rashad Nabiyev and Minister of Transport of the Republic of Kazakhstan Marat Karabayev signed the “Agreement on Mutual Recognition of Diplomas of Specialization of Ship Crews between the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Ministry of Transport of the Republic of Kazakhstan”.





