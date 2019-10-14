Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan sign protocol on amending agreement on mutual visa-free trips

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan have signed a protocol on amending the agreement on mutual visa-free trips, Trend reports Oct. 14.

The document provides for extension of stay for Kazakh and Azerbaijani citizens in the territories of these countries up to 90 days and exemption from registration for 30 days.

The agreement was signed as part of the 7th meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Turkic Council in Baku.

News.Az

